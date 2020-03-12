Wells Fargo: Employee had 'prolonged, close contact' with coronavirus patient

article

Wells Fargo said it was notified on Wednesday that an employee who works on the 6th floor at One Wells Fargo in Charlotte has been in prolonged, close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is at home while their health is being closely monitored.

"Our first priority remains keeping Wells Fargo employees and customers safe and well-informed. We performed enhanced cleaning at the location, and out of an abundance of caution, we have asked employees who have been in close proximity with this employee to work from home in accordance with public health guidance," Wells Fargo said on Thursday.

The situation is not impacting other Wells Fargo locations in Charlotte, bank officials said.

"We continue to follow all public health guidance, and we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers while reducing the risk to our employees and customers," Wells Fargo said.