Wendy's shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

Police responded to a shooting at a Wendy's fast-food establishment in Huntersville on Tuesday. Police say the shooting was a result of a fight that occurred prior.

Huntersville Police found a gunshot wound victim, male, who was shot in the leg in the parking lot at 14139 Statesville Road. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if the victim and suspect knew each other. Huntersville Police say three black suspects and a dark blue sedan are being sought in connection to the shooting.

This is the second shooting at a fast-food venue this week. A shooting at a South End Bojangles on Sunday left one person dead.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.