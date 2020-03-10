West Charlotte neighbors worried about illegal dumping

Residents of one west Charlotte neighborhood are concerned about people illegally dumping items right behind their homes.

Ring video from Wednesday shows a truck backing down a path between two homes on Hamilton Forest Drive. Days later, you can still see the tread marks it left in the neighbor’s lawn.

“I'm like, ‘is that truck backing down to the lake?’” said neighbor Alisha Guilford, “because we saw it back down.”

Guilford and a friend were out walking, and watched three men proceed to dump batteries out of the truck.

“They dumped quite a few,” she said. “I guess it was 5 or 6 batteries down there, and they also covered it with branches or, I guess, whatever they could grab down there,” Guilford said.

It seemed odd that someone would go through that much effort to dump and then conceal unwanted batteries, which is why neighbors weren’t surprised when the trio came back.

“They came back Thursday,” Guilford said, “and I guess they came back and picked them up.”

Neighbors think, for whatever reason, the people in the Ford F-150 with Florida plates were trying to hide the batteries for a day; it still doesn’t sit well with them.

“People were really mad about that because a lot of people actually go down to that pond and fish,” said neighbor Duane Leonard, “and so we were really mad about that.”

For the foreseeable future, they say they’re keeping their eyes peeled for the truck.

