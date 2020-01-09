West Lincoln HS basketball coach charged with assaulting a fan

article

A West Lincoln High School coach is accused of hitting a fan in the head and wrestling him in the stands following a high school basketball game Tuesday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy S. W. Edwards was working security at the basketball game between West Lincoln and Newton Conover when around 8:30 p.m. he heard a fan yell at Coach Chadwick Rock Wright, 48, of Hickory, as he was leaving the floor after the game.

According to Deputy Edwards, a man, who was in a group of about five to six people, raised his hand and made some sort of remark.

At that point Coach Wright ran into the stands and struck the man in the head. The man and the coach began wrestling around in the stands, the sheriff's office said. A woman then began taunting the coach and was pulled into the brawl.

Deputies were able to get Coach Wright in custody. He was transported to the Magistrate’s Office where he was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, simple assault and battery, and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $1,500 secured bond.