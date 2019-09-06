West Nile virus confirmed in Rock Hill

Health officials in Rock Hill will begin spraying to kill mosquitos after confirming a case of West Nile virus in the city.

Workers will begin spraying for mosquitos tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. after a person tested positive for the virus. The spraying will happen within a one-mile radius of Hampton, East Moore and Whitner streets.

This isn't the first time Rock Hill has dealt with West Nile virus. FOX 46 was there when crews sprayed parts of the city in 2017.

Health officials say the spraying is not harmful to people, pets, other insects or gardens. It should take about four to five hours to complete the spraying.

