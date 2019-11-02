What to expect from WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX this season

Wrestling has taken over Friday nights on FOX. Nearly four million viewers tuned in to the debut of Smackdown live on Oct. 4.

Legendary WWE superstar “The Rock” returned to the show that made him a star on the night of the premiere and you know he couldn’t leave without laying the “smackdown.”

But what can you expect every Friday night from the mainstays on the show?

“It’s about entertainment," said WWE Executive Vice President Paul "Triple H" Levesque. “If you tune in, we’re going to make you laugh, we’re going to make you cry, we’re going to run that range of emotions with you because we are just there to entertain you.”

That means entertaining story lines, because while this is a sport, it’s also a show.

“You’re going to see your entertainers like us. We like to make the crowd laugh, and have a great time, and then we will also get in the ring and kick butt too,” said WWE superstar Peyton Royce.

Kicking butt at the highest level, the WWE superstars are some of the best athletes you’ll find in any sport.

“They train for hours each day to make sure their moves are perfect, and to ensure no one gets hurt,” Levesque said.

But most importantly, the personalities drive the sport.

“You have good guys and bad guys, conflict resolution takes place right here in this ring,” said Levesque.

Just like any other sport, there’s superstars you love, and ones you love to hate, but that’s the beauty of the WWE and the reason fans tune in every Friday.

Smackdown Live airs every Friday night from 8-10 p.m. on FOX 46 Charlotte, so tune in.