What you need to know before heading to the polls on Primary Day in South Carolina

The 2020 South Carolina Democratic Primary is Saturday, Feb. 29. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

To find your polling place, click or tap here. Can’t make it to the polls on Saturday but want to vote? Find out about absentee voting, which can be done in person, by clicking or tapping here.

Anyone who is registered to vote, regardless of their political party, may vote in the primary. However, there will only be Democratic candidates on the ballot.

Democratic candidates on the ballot:

Joseph R. Biden

Pete Buttigieg

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

The following candidates will be on the ballot even though they are no longer running for president:

Michael Bennet

Cory Booker

John K. Delaney

Deval Patrick

Andrew Yang

It's important to note that votes for those candidates will not count. They will still appear because they filed to be on the ballot in South Carolina, and did not withdraw from the race until after absentee voting began.

Democratic candidates running for president who are not on the ballot in South Carolina did not file with the state.

No write-in candidates are permitted in the primary. There will be no Republican presidential primary in South Carolina this year because the party chose not to have one.

In a historically red state, why does it matter for Democrats?

A candidate’s performance in South Carolina is crucial as the primary happens ahead of Super Tuesday, where about one-third of the delegates needed for the nomination are at stake.

With it being the first Southern state to cast votes for a presidential nominee, it will also be a chance for White House hopefuls to see how well they fare among African American voters, who make up approximately 60 percent of the Democratic electorate in the state, according to the New York Times.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was hoping Nevada would turn things around for him after a disastrous showing in Iowa and then New Hampshire. He argued that he'd do better in a more diverse state.

His last and best hope may be to win in South Carolina. He’s counting on his support among the state’s black voters to serve as his firewall.

What happens after the South Carolina primary?

Super Tuesday — a day when voters in more than a dozen states go to the polls.

States casting their votes on March 3 span the map, accounting for a huge number of delegates crucial to helping a candidate clinch the nomination.

WHICH STATES VOTE ON SUPER TUESDAY?

The delegate-rich states of California and Texas have moved their primaries up to be included in Super Tuesday. California, which used to host its primary in June, will offer nearly 500 delegates alone.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

