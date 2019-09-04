Where in the world is Jim Cantore? Possibly in Charleston

article

Like it or not, South Carolina, he’s here. Maybe.

We’re talking about Jim Cantore, the Weather Channel personality often jokingly (or not) referred to as the Angel of Death. When others evacuate, he swoops in.

The certified broadcast meteorologist and AMS fellow tweeted out on Tuesday evening, "Preparing for High water in Charleston, SC."

The tweet was followed by a slew of comments with many wondering if Jim Cantore had possibly made it to their neck of the woods.

"Now we know we are under the gun," That Guy tweeted back.

"Happens here all the time! We are not worried," Ali Fletch said to Cantore.

Some felt his tweet was cryptic and not obvious if he was indeed in Charleston.

Whether Jim Cantore is in South Carolina at the moment remains a mystery.

Tropical storm conditions continue along portions of the northeastern coast of Florida as Dorian continues to make its slow trek toward the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center says the deadly storm was centered at 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida. It has top sustained winds of 105 mph as a Category 2 hurricane. The storm is moving north northwest at 8 mph, tracking offshore and nearly parallel to Florida's Atlantic shoreline.

Some weakening is expected during the next couple of days but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane.

The Miami-based weather center says a turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday morning. The core of Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.