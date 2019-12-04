'Where is Star?': Tragedy, mystery surrounds story of woman found dead in Mooresville

After three years of waiting, the family of a 29-year-old woman who went missing after a horrific tragedy finally has answers.

In January, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office found human remains in a wooded area near Bridgewater Lane. It took investigators close to a year to be able to identify those remains as Anastacia Meders.

"Even though it took 10 months they were on the trail to start with and to be able to identify and bring closure to the family,” an Iredell County deputy told FOX 46.

Before she was reported missing, Meaders’ mom had been shot in the head and her mom's fiancé was killed. FOX 46 was there as police responded to the north Charlotte home.

In the wake of the tragedy, Meaders, also known as "Star" was nowhere to be found. She hadn’t been seen for weeks by the time a missing person report was filed.

The question for the family was why she had vanished after the shocking incident.

"Another tragedy occurred, her mother was the victim of another crime. Her mother was shot in the head and left for dead by a family acquaintance and when they gathered together they said 'where is Star? She would be here,'" Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Investigators believe Meaders died within a few months of going missing. While they know how and where, they still don't know who or why.

"We know that the victim was in the car and was most likely she was in the car after her death. She was probably in the car and then transported. we need to know who was in the car, and if they were they probably got a ride from someone."

