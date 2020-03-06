White Claw adds 3 new fan-demanded flavors

White Claw's last new flavor launched about 16 months ago -- an eternity in the rapidly evolving world of spiked seltzer, in which new brands seemingly have new releases weekly.

But the wait is finally over for fans who are craving something new. White Claw is adding three new flavors: lemon, watermelon, and tangerine.

Beginning this week, the new White Claw flavors will be sold individually and in a new 12-can variety pack. Mark Anthony Brands, its producer, said the brand's first variety pack of original flavors has helped it become America's top-selling hard seltzer brand because customers want to try all of the flavors.

Each can has only 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar. White Claw Hard Seltzer is made using a blend of seltzer water, a gluten-free alcohol base and a hint of fruit flavor.

Here are the descriptions provided about each new flavor:

White Claw Tangerine provides a splash of refreshing citrus that's a little more sweet than tart, embodying the splash of biting into a fresh tangerine wedge.

White Claw Watermelon has a hint of bright, ripe watermelon, and is clean and refreshing to taste, not like a syrupy candy. This flavor also features a fresh, natural watermelon aroma.

White Claw Lemon has been in development for over two years, as lemon is a very subtle and delicate flavor to work with. Our flavor bursts with a lemon aroma providing drinkers with crisp, citrus refreshment.