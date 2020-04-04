White House now says masks should be worn on any outing

The White House is coming out with new recommendations, saying you should wear a mask when you leave the house, even if you're just going to the grocery store.

“Voluntarily recommendation to wear masks. CDC is not requiring medical proof masks,

This is the first time we've heard recommendations when it comes to the CDC talking about Americans wearing masks.

The president emphasized the recommendations were voluntary and that he, for one would not wear one.

“I’m not wearing a mask,” the President said.

Here at home, health leaders continue to remind people that masks don't protect you from the virus, but prevent you from giving the virus to other people if you happen to have it.

“[A] mask is not protective against COVID-19 it protects others from you,’ Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

So where can you get a mask? Leaders urge you to make your own mask and save the medical grade ones for healthcare providers.

Health officials want you to know that wearing a mask isn't a substitute for social distancing and washing your hands.

