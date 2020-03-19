White House wants immediate cash payments to Americans

As Americans deal with layoffs and reduced hours, and as the stock market continues to tumble, the White House is moving forward with a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The president is seeking $500 billion to infuse the bank accounts of Americans, according to the Fox Business Network. The payments would be split into two rounds with the first checks going out in April and the second in May.

The size of the checks are “to be determined,” President Trump said at a news conference Wednesday.

The move is intended to prop up an economy that has ground to a halt.

“People want to go big,” the president said “Everybody seems to want to go big.”

The president likened this to a war. Few details about the plan have been publicly released. It’s unclear how much each taxpayer could receive but the amounts would likely vary based on family income and size.

“It’s moving along fast,” said Trump. “There’s a great bipartisan effort going on that I haven’t seen to this extent.”

Advertisement

This story was reported from Charlotte, N.C.