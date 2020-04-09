Why are Obamacare COVID-19 signs popping up?

The 2020 enrollment period for Obamacare ended last year so why are signs popping up across the Queen City urging people to sign up?

Signs that say “OBAMACARE” on top and “COVID-19” on the bottom with a phone number in between are being placed around Charlotte. FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant called the 704 number on the sign to find out who is behind them.

We were directed to leave a voicemail with a callback number. A few minutes later, a man called back. He said they are a group of several licensed insurance agents who are volunteering their time to answer questions and help North Carolinians who recently lost their workplace health insurance due to COVID-19.

Anyone who lost their job and their workplace health insurance can still qualify for private coverage and subsidies through the Affordable Care Act, the man said. That is true. Even though the Trump Administration last week said it would not re-open Obamacare sign-ups, the law allows people with special circumstances – like losing health insurance through your employer – to still qualify.

The caller, who did not want to go on camera, says they are urging people to enroll through healthcare.gov

The North Carolina Democratic Party is also urging people, separately, to do the same thing.

“We encourage all North Carolinians who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak to file for unemployment benefits and seek health insurance through the ACA,” said NCDP Chairman Wayne Goodwin. “Instead of playing politics, President Trump should re-open the enrollment markets to give more Americans access to health insurance during this crisis. Failing to do so is simply unacceptable.”

It is unclear who is paying for the signs in Charlotte. Officials with the CharMeck Joint Information Center say they are not authorized and will be taken down for violating code.

“The sign is not a City-issued or City-approved sign so we are not connected to those in any way, shape or form,” officials said, after being shown a photograph of one. “It does not have any local government wordmarks on it and does not refer to a government website or a government phone number. Signs like that can be reported via 311. Our Code Enforcement and CDOT staff will remove them since they are not allowed under City ordinance.”