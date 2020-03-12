Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to limit school visitors after 2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Forsyth County

article

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is limiting visitors to school campuses after 2 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Forsyth County, according to a news release.

The school district says it does not appear that the patients have any direct relation to WS/FCS schools.

Parents visiting their children will be asked to meet with them in a private area on campus.

"While children are in our care, we must take every precaution possible to limit their exposure to outside individuals with whom we are not familiar," WS/FCS said. "All our actions are guided with safety coming first. "

The district says the situation is still fluid, and they are developing an Instruction Plan using digital technology resources in case schools need to be closed.

"As part of the plan, the district is prepared to provide mobile devices and internet hotspots, for families that need them," WS/FCS said. "The resources will be available to check out for home use so learning can continue without interruption. We will communicate to parents more information about obtaining loaner devices should their family need them. "

The school district has created a COVID-19 Coronavirus Guidance and Resources for Parents page on WS/FCS website.