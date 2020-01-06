Winter Weather Advisory: Snow, sleet expected in mountain counties

The next round of wintry weather is headed into the mountains Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties, as well as the mountains of Burke & Caldwell counties.

This is where snow will develop before daybreak in the morning, with an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain possible as well. 1-2 inches of snowy accumulation is expected, with 3-4 inches possible in the highest elevations. Watch for slick spots developing on mountain roads in the morning. Snow showers may linger through the afternoon before tapering off by the evening.

Although a few snowflakes can’t be ruled out along the I-40 corridor through Hickory and Statesville, most areas outside of the mountains through the Charlotte area will only see scattered rain showers.

The rain won’t last all day; clearing will kick in by Tuesday evening. Gusty wind will develop again starting Tuesday afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph are possible in the Charlotte area, with 40 mph wind gusts in the mountains through Wednesday.

High temperatures through Thursday are back in the cool 50s, but it won’t last long. Expect the return of 70° temps over the weekend, along with more rain.

Tuesday: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Hi: 54° Lo: 33°

Wednesday: Sunny and clear, chilly in the evening. Hi: 57° Lo: 32°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Hi: 55° Lo: 45°