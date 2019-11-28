Winter wonderland: Yosemite National Park blanketed in snow

article

What a difference a day makes.

On Monday, Yosemite National Park officials took a photo of Yosemite Valley, warning that it might be the last snow-free day of fall.

They were right.

On Tuesday night, a winter storm blew in, covering mountaintops and trees with a magical dusting of snow.

The park noted that there are chain restrictions on all park roads and some roads may experience temporary closures.

Tioga and Glacier Point roads are closed for the winter.

Yosemite Valley on Nov. 25, 2019, the last snow-free day of fall.

