Wisconsin kindergarten student hit, killed while waiting to get on school bus

A driver hit and killed a 6-year-old girl as she was waiting to get on a stopped school bus in eastern Wisconsin Monday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Highway 73 east of Plainfield, according to a statement from Tri-County Area Schools. The kindergarten student died of her injuries, and her sibling was injured.

Hwy. 73 near Plainfield, Wisconsin was closed after a deadly crash Monday morning. (FOX 11/Monique Lopez)

The school district said the bus’s lights were flashing when the crash occurred.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.