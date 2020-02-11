With rain on the way, neighbors near Mountain Island Dam hope Duke Energy releases water to avoid flooding

Neighbors who live downstream from Mountain Island dam are on pins and needles Tuesday night, watching the lake levels. The area is prone to flooding and neighbors say the last thing they need is any more rain.

The water started to rise Tuesday afternoon and neighbors who are still rebuilding here from a storm that flooded this area last summer are nervous.

“Everything in their house was destroyed everything on their property was pretty much destroyed,” Walter Bray III said.

Bray has been busy. His company is still helping rebuild and remodel several homes on Lake Drive along the Catawba River that were devastated by flooding last June.

On nearby Riverside Drive, FOX 46 cameras caught water rescues and severe flooding that left many unable to stay in their own homes.

“Devastated. This whole area was devastated on Lake Drive all the way to where the campground just totally annihilated,” Bray said.

Even with last week's storms, there weren't nearly as many issues with flooding along the Catawba River. Duke Energy maintains the water levels.

FOX 46’s Robin Kanady asked Duke Energy about that.

“Did you guys make a mistake a mistake last summer in not releasing the water at a slow pace and instead, releasing it all at once?” Kanady said.

“No, we did it exactly as per our procedures and we planned for this," Duke Energy spokesperson Tim Petit said.

Duke says they've been opening the floodgates and releasing water all along based on the forecast but that last summer's flash flooding, which included heavy downpours in a few hours, was not predicted.

“It is certainly not a matter of routine to experience 11 inches of rain when only a small fraction of that was forecast,” said Petit.

Bray hopes everyone can learn from what happened last year so this area won't be devastated again by flooding.

“These are just good American citizens they're mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, they're like us and they lost everything,” Bray said.

The homeowners here along the Catawba River have just filed a lawsuit against Duke Energy for negligence, saying the floodgates should have been opened and the water released at a slower pace last summer. Duke stands by its actions.