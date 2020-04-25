With schools closed for the rest of the year, what comes in the Fall?

Schools will stay closed for the rest of the school year in North Carolina, but what about next year?

The big announcement came Friday as Gov. Roy Cooper said kids in North Carolina are not going back to their classrooms for the rest of the school year.

Busy hallways will remain quiet for the rest of the school year. So how is the state getting ready for classes in the Fall?

“Already we know that even the next school year will not be business as usual,” Gov. Cooper said during a news conference.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson said because it would be too difficult to enforce social distancing restrictions in schools, they had to keep their doors closed.

"All this social distancing, how do you do that on a school bus? How do you do that in the classroom?

How do you do that in a school cafeteria?" Johnson said.

He says you should expect to see a mix of in-person and remote learning next year. That means the state has to do more to make resources available.



Mark Jewell is head of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

"Poor rural communities and urban centers are not being treated equitably and don't have the resources that some of our other communities do,” Jewell said.

“The learning loss is going to be significant, and it's very daunting, because remote learning has hit every parent, every child."

The governor says kids may not be able to play sports. Common areas may have to be closed off. For kids in year-round schools, decisions have to be made soon. They start back in early July.

Superintendent Johnson says it’s unlikely that any kids will go back under the same circumstances.

“I would not bet money on it to go back the same way in any circumstance, but especially with July year-round schools it's going to be a challenge,” he said.

He says discussions are underway about what accommodations to make for teachers and families who are still concerned about going back even when schools do open.