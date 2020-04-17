With Trump's plans to reopen the economy, when will Charlotte reopen?

With President Donald Trump’s “Opening Up America Again” mission, governors will have the final say on when their states will go into phase one of opening.

This topic is so sensitive to people that some decided it was best they keep their comments to themselves. There were lots of varying opinions. Some say reopen the country, some say it’s too soon.

“I think it’s too soon. I think it’s too soon because we’ve got a disease we don’t completely understand. Nor do we have a cure for. Nor do we have a vaccination for,” said Larry Lazarides.

Lazarides is one of many FOX 46 caught up with in South Charlotte. President Trump announced his plan to reopen the country Thursday, saying he’d let governors decide what’s best for their people.

So far, Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina hasn’t commented, but locals are already online with petitions to open the country.

“I’m going to stay at home. It’s up to them if they want to go. It’s not good, but it’s up to them. I’m going to stay home,” Sam Turner told FOX 46.

Although very few people spoke with FOX 46 on camera, some shared opinions online saying “too soon” or “one good thing is there can’t be a spike in cases for 14 days before opening.”

“Letting our governors make the decision is much better than him making the decision,” Lazarides said.

Most of those FOX 46 spoke with did agree that the governors making the final decision is best for each state. Again, the state would have to reopen in phases, not all at once.



