Witnesses say north Charlotte restaurant owner, daughter shot in afternoon robbery

The NoDa community was once again shocked to find out that a restaurant employee was shot while trying to do their job.

Police and witnesses say a man in a mask came inside demanding money. FOX 46 is told one of the employees inside was shot in the arm.

Some say this latest armed robbery is sadly similar to the deadly one at Brooks Sandwich House--which is just a mile away--where one of the owners was killed. Neighbors say both are community staples and they’re heartbroken to see such violence in their community.

“This guy [came] with a thing covering his head, and we hear ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,” said a woman who heard the commotion.

She didn’t want to be identified, but couldn't do anything to stop what happened inside Mr. C’s Soul Food Restaurant' on North Tryon.

“Somebody just got shot, somebody just got robbed,” she said. “Police [were] all over the place [and] the paramedics.”

By the time any action came, two people were injured, one with a gunshot wound. We’re told another was injured in a fight that happened after.

Advertisement

EMPLOYEE SHOT DURING ROBBERY AT MR. C'S SOUL FOOD RESTAURANT IN NORTH CHARLOTTE

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It's FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“He tried to fight him a little bit,” said Loues Politiz, a friend of the owner.

Politiz says the man injured was the owner and the woman shot was the man's daughter.

“He said a couple of guys had come in, his daughter got shot in the arm.”

CMPD says they did take one person into custody, but are so far not calling them a suspect.

The restaurant, which is now closed, is loved within the community.

“You go over there [and] you feel like family.”

Right now, that family is hurting, but recovering.

“I feel hopelessness when good people get hurt.”

FOX 46 did some checking and found that the entire area has had issues over the last six months with thefts, business break-ins, and assaults. At least two dozen reports were made just near the intersection where the restaurant sits.

Regulars to the restaurant tell us Mr. C’s had been the scene of a robbery before and the owner did take steps to increase security after that happened.

There were some planned events scheduled for today at that restaurant, but they had to be canceled. There’s no word yet on when the restaurant will open back up.