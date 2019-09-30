Woman accused of killing acquaintance during argument in north Charlotte, police say

article

An arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in north Charlotte earlier this month, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Samantha Williams, 32, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the death of Lillie Mae Stewart.

Williams was taken into custody on Sunday, Sept. 29 without incident. She is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The deadly shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in the 3600 block of Fagan Way. CMPD said the victim and the female suspect knew each other and they, along with a man, were inside the house together when an argument broke out.

The confrontation escalated and at some point the two women went into the front yard where Stewart died. Anyone with further information about this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.