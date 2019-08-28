Woman accused of pointing gun at Viva Chicken employee over meal price in custody

A woman who Huntersville police said pulled a gun on a Viva Chicken employee after she said there was a mistake with her order is now in custody.

Shakira Grier, 34, has been arrested on charges of carrying a concealed gun, communicating threats and simple assault, according to online court records.

Viva Chicken customers said Grier needs to learn some manners after police said she poured a drink on a restaurant manager then pulled out a gun, all over a $5 order.

“I think the gun took it to another level that was totally extreme,” one customer told FOX 46.

Police said thanks to social media they were able to discover Grier ​​​​​​'s identity quickly.

“She felt like she should have gotten the Thursday discount, but unfortunately, it was a Wednesday,” a Huntersville police officer said.

The incident happened almost a month ago at the Viva Chicken on Sam Furr Road, but on Wednesday, police posted surveillance pictures on social media and the tips came pouring in.

“We don't typically see stuff like that in Huntersville. It's a pretty safe community, so when something like this happens people were in shock,” she said.

Thankfully no one was hurt. The restaurant said in a statement reading in part: "Nothing is more important to Viva Chicken than the safety and well-being of our employees and guests.”

“Well, all the employees are nice and the food is great,” said the customer picking up his dinner.

He says he thinks the woman may have overreacted, and should come forward.

“I think it's a little bit too over dramatic in her case.”

Meantime police argue frustrated customers to use words before weapons

“Talk things out. Be civil with one another. There is no reason to get weapons involved,” the officer said.

Grier is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.