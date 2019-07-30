Woman accused of stealing vehicle in Iredell County

article

A woman is facing multiple charges after deputies said she stole a vehicle Sunday in Iredell County.

Kimberly Raenette Shores, 50, of Booneville, is charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the owner of the vehicle said Shores had stayed at her home on Raven Road in Harmony the night the vehicle was stolen.

The victim told deputies that Shores did not have permission to take or use the vehicle. A report was filed where the vehicle was listed as stolen.

Later that day, the victim notified deputies that she had located the stolen vehicle in Rowan County at an address Shores was known to frequent. The victim took the vehicle back from Shores and drove it home.

Items had also been stolen from the vehicle while in Shores possession, deputies said. Shores was processed at the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office under a $7,500 secured bond.