Woman arrested for DUI 3 times now charged in fatal hit-and-run

A woman who's been arrested three times for driving under the influence in Mecklenburg County was charged in a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night.

CMPD says warrants were issued for Leah Marie Randall, 43, on Dec. 5 in connection to a crash that left a man dead, and a woman and two teens injured.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on June 20 in the 800 block of Billy Graham Parkway. Police and Medic arrived at the scene where they found three cars that had been involved. All passengers were taken to the hospital.

After investigating, police say Randall was driving a Honda Accord when she moved out of her lane and hit a Buick Enclave next to her. The Buick Enclave then veered off the road, crossed over the grass median, and went into oncoming traffic, striking a Mazda 3S head-on. The Buick then went into the next lane of travel and into the path of a Hyundai Sonata, which hit the passenger said if the Buick.

Randall drove away from the scene while all three drivers and three passengers in the Buick were taken to the hospital.

On July 8, the driver of the Buick, 63-year-old Lester Wayne Anderson, succumbed to his injuries. The passengers in his car were 61-year-old Sheri Anderson, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old.

A Honda with damage that was consistent with striking the Buick was found on June 28. CMPD seized the vehicle for processing. Randall was later identified as the person driving the car at the time of the crash.

She was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and faces charges of felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. She was also served with two outstanding warrants for DWI and probation violation.