Woman arrested for trafficking meth following police chase in Lancaster County

article

A Kershaw woman is facing multiple charges after deputies said she was caught with methamphetamine and other drugs inside her vehicle following a police chase through Lancaster County last Friday.

Jazzy Maressa Gripper, 28, was observed traveling in a white 2008 Dodge Charger around 8:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, crossing the center line several times on Country Club Drive near Matson Street.

Deputies attempted to pull Gripper over. Once stopped, she drove off again as deputies got out of their vehicle. Deputies pursued Gripper from Marion to Cleveland to Church Streets before she turned onto Rollins Drive and stopped just before its intersection with Blackmon Street. She was alone inside the car, deputies said.

Gripper was taken out of the car and arrested for failing to stop. Suspected heroin, about .2 grams, was found in the driver’s floorboard of the car. A .40 caliber pistol was found in the glovebox, and $4,331 was also found in the car. Deputies found Gripper’s purse containing digital scales in the roadway not far from the stop. Deputies backtracked to Cleveland Street and found a grocery bag containing 70 grams of suspected methamphetamine and seven grams of suspected marijuana in the middle of the street.

Evidence found inside vehicle and dumped in the street, via the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

Gripper has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine 28-100 grams, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue light and siren.

Gripper's bond was set at $80,000 on Saturday and she posted bond on Monday, deputies said.