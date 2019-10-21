Woman breaks into Iredell County home, tries to steal toilet paper

article

A Wilkesboro woman was arrested after deputies said she broke into an Iredell County home and tried to steal toilet paper.

The break-in happened on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at a residence located at 281 Paddock Road in Union Grove.

The 911 caller was able to give a description of the female suspect. When deputies arrived on scene they located the suspect standing in the victim’s driveway. The suspect was identified as Sara Noel Davis.

During the investigation, the homeowner told deputies that Davis walked into his home, and started cussing him. She then walked passed him and removed a roll of toilet paper.

Davis was arrested on scene and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where she was charged with felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Davis was issued a $7,500 secure bond on these charges.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Davis has been previously charged with simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernal, misdemeanor larceny, criminal contempt, simple affray, assault on a government official, and assault and battery.