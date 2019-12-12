Woman charged with murder in deadly Rock Hill shooting

article

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a man in Rock Hill earlier this month, police said.

Zekiya Arleshia Knox, 24 of Rock Hill, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and attempted murder.

The deadly shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 in the area of Blackmon Street and Archer Drive. As officers got to the scene they located Tyquan Price, 24, in the roadway of Blackmon Street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 22-year-old man was present during the shooting, but was not struck during the incident, police said.

Knox turned herself in to the Rock Hill Police Department this week. Her bond hearing will be held at the Moss Justice Center at a later date.