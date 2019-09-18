Woman chases boyfriend down in car, causing crash that injured elderly pedestrian

A woman has been charged after she caused a crash that injured an elderly woman in south Charlotte.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say the woman was chasing her boyfriend down in her car on Rea Road and hit his car twice on purpose.

After making contact with her boyfriend's car a second time, her car flipped over and ended up hitting an elderly woman who was walking down the sidewalk.

That victim was taken to the hospital by Medic with non-life threatening injuries. The male victim only received minor injuries, and was not transported.

The driver has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.