Woman claims DMV randomly suspended her license

A woman says the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles randomly suspended her license and is hoping FOX 46 can get results.

It’s been years since Dominique Lindsay had her license suspended. It wasn’t ideal at the time, but she says she paid for her mistake.

“Either way, I lost my license,” Lindsay said. “I paid to have it reinstated. My license has been reinstated for over two years now.”

She says recently, though, she got a letter from her in the mail stating, “your North Carolina driving privilege has been scheduled for suspension."

She called the DMV, and found out her suspension was never entered into the system correctly.

“They told me it was entered into the system wrong and they had to re-enter it after an audit,” she explained, “and that's why my license is going to be suspended,” Lindsay continued, “and I asked her -- this isn't something that is my fault.”

She wasn’t able to get the problem fixed, which is why she reached out to FOX 46. Either way, as it stands, in four days she won’t be able to drive.

Advertisement

“I'm a full-time teacher, I have a child I have to take to and from school, I also have MS, so I have doctors appointment’s I have to go to,” she said. "This is affecting my life.”

Lindsay’s mind has been racing with what to do next.

“I'm going to have to get a whole bunch of rides everywhere or spend a lot of money on Uber,” she said.

FOX 46 called the DMV communications department immediately after our interview to see if we can help get results. We got a call back from them later, and they said they’d look into the issue.