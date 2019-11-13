Woman comes home to find hunting arrow above doorway

A Charlotte woman was shocked and scared after coming home to find an arrow had been shot into her home.

Police came to the conclusion that it may have been a hunting accident, but nonetheless it was very dangerous, especially if the woman had been home.

"When I came out of the door over here… what I saw was literally this but it was in much further," Heather Vanschelt said.

It was a hunting arrow with a broadhead tip stuck into the back of her home. She says she came home last night to find it and immediately grew concerned.

"I was scared because I was like, I had no clue when it happened and I had just gotten in to let my dogs out, so there’s a good chance it happened when I was inside letting my dogs out. I heard a thump."

Vanschelt immediately called her son and police. The officer suggested this may have been a hunting mistake, but hunting within city limits is illegal.

"That’s what they told me as well. I did post this up on next door just to let my neighbors know and I’m finding out that there was a deer killed in the neighborhood in the last month, as well. With a bow and arrow.

Advertisement

On top of being scared for her safety, Heather was also scared for her dogs. She is a foster for the Greater Charlotte SPCA and says her dogs could’ve been injured.

"Be a decent neighbor and human and know you put someone at risk and let us know," she said.

FOX 46 did request the police report for this incident and police tell us it’s not available just yet. No word on if the person responsible could face charges.