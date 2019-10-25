Woman dies days after hit-and-run in southeast Charlotte

The pedestrian involved has succumbed to her injuries on October 25th, just one day after the serious crash. Shannon Lynch, 35, was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Carolina's Center.

The suspect is accused of hitting a Lynch, leaving her with serious injuries and fleeing the scene.

The 19-year-old driver, Jasmine Kelly, made her first appearance inside a Mecklenburg County courtroom Friday afternoon. She is now facing a felony hit-and-run causing serious injury/death charge and misdemeanor false report to a police station.

According to CMPD just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Kelly struck Shannon Lynch, 35, in the 8400 block of Monroe Road.

“Turns out she lives in this building. I have just seen her walking around and just saying the occasional ‘hi, how are you.’ She just seemed like a nice person and all that,” said Jason Newman.

Newman is familiar with Lynch after living in the same apartment building for some time. He was coming home from his birthday dinner Wednesday when he noticed all the police cars.

“Maybe like five or six police cruisers there with part of the road was already taped off and when I went back out and noticed both sides were taped off during their investigations,” Newman said.

Kelly is also charged with filing a false police report after she said her car had been stolen.

FOX 46 has reported on five serious pedestrian-involved crashes in the last week. Of those crashes, three of them were deadly. However, in Mecklenburg County, CMPD says fatal crashes as a whole are down nearly 25 percent.

Anyone with additional information on this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or Detective Justin Kupfer at (704) 432-2169.