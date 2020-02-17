Woman dies following shooting in west Charlotte parking lot, police say

A woman has died in the hospital following a shooting in a west Charlotte parking lot Monday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The search for her killer continues.

The shooting happened at 8:06 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 in a parking lot off of Rozzelles Ferry Road.

According to CMPD, a woman was discovered with a gunshot wound in a parking lot and was rushed to the hospital. She was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The victim's identity will be released pending family notification, police said.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.