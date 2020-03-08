Woman dies in brazen shooting in west Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the woman who was seriously injured Sunday during a brazen shooting at a busy intersection on Freedom Drive has died and that the investigation is now a homicide.

An active police scene emerged Sunday afternoon, March 8 as officers responded to the scene of a shooting in west Charlotte shortly before 12 p.m.

CMPD said Briana Stephenson, 19, succumbed to her injuries two days later.

The deadly incident, which appeared to be a targeted shooting at a stoplight, occurred near the 3300 block of Freedom Drive. A witness told FOX 46 that a woman was shot while inside her vehicle.

A man was also being treated for non-life threatening injuries, they said.

A blue Hyundai sedan appeared to have shattered back windows on both sides of the vehicle as well as damage to the front window. Detectives said it appeared numerous shots were fired.

CMPD said no arrests have been made at this time and there is no description of the getaway vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will have more as it comes into the newsroom.

