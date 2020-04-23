Woman faces drug charges, violating stay at home order

article

A woman in Alexander County was charged after officers responded to calls regarding an attempted breaking and entering.

Officers responded to calls around 9 p.m. on Tuesday near Stikeleather Road in the Hiddenite Community. While en route to the scene officers observed a vehicle the was similar in the description a witness gave and attempted to pull the vehicle over. Taylorsville resident Rhonda Teague, 50, was driving the vehicle. Drugs were found inside the vehicle and Teague was arrested.

Teague faces multiple charges including drug possession and breaking and entering. She also is charged with violating the stay at home order during the coronavirus pandemic.