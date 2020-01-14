Woman 'forcibly' removed from car during South End robbery

article

Two suspects have been arrested for a Monday carjacking in the South End neighborhood, police say.

Ricky Bush, 19, and Jontez McLeod, 25, both face multiple charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon. McLeod faces additional charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Officer responded to calls at 10:20 p.m. on Monday to an armed robbery at 300 Doggett Street. The 27-year-old victim stated she was exiting her vehicle when she was approached by an armed suspect and told to give up her keys and belongings.

The armed suspect along with another man forcibly removed her from the car and stole the vehicle.

It was just a few hours later the Real Time Crime Center got a read on the license plate and a brief pursuit took place. It came to an end on Green Street and Hovis Road.

McLeod was the driver of the vehicle and has a previous criminal history including robbery and assault. Bush also has a history that includes numerous robberies.