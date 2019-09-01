Woman found dead in home near Kings Mountain

article

Kings Mountain Police are investigating the death of a 69-year old woman who was found dead inside her home, Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to the home in the 800 block of Southwoods Drive for reports of shots fired.

“Honestly it was a normal quiet day and I happened to see through my blinds some lights go by and when I looked out there was a police car sitting there and within probably 30 seconds 3 to 4 more drove up and before too long we probably had 6 or 7 police cars out here in the neighborhood,” said Sarah Clampett who lives across the street.

Neighbors tell FOX46 it had been a typical quiet afternoon and they hadn’t heard anything. They said officers went door-to-door asking if they had heard or seen anything out of the ordinary. “Never heard nothing there wasn’t nothing that could grab our attention. So, if it was a-- gunshot it would’ve grabbed our attention,” said Mr. Brown, who was outside fixing a car when police arrived.

Clampett said, “Police went door to door asking to see if we had seen anything or heard anything or had seen anything that was out of the norm for our neighborhood.”

Two women lived in the house for more than a decade, according to neighbors. They said the women were private and mostly kept to themselves so the incident left them in shock.

“Later on this afternoon we had found out that someone had been shot and killed,” said Mr. Brown.

Clampett said one of the women was briefly detained, “I think after the police officers first arrived, she was in handcuffs outside under the shade.”

Police are waiting to release the name of the victim until their next of kin has been notified, So far police have not said whether her death is being investigated as a homicide. The case remains under investigation.