Woman found dead near party at business park

A 27-year-old female was shot and killed in what CMPD is describing as a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to calls about someone who had been shot near 5100 Reagan Drive around 1:10 a.m. Officers in the North Tryon Division heard shots fired and immediately responded as well.

Tamia Harrison was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Investigators say a party was being held at a business park at the time of the incident.

The police have made no mention of a suspect at this time.

The investigation remains open and witnesses were continuing to be interviewed Sunday morning.