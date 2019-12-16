Woman kidnapped, carjacked in busy south Charlotte shopping center

article

A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint in a busy south Charlotte shopping center Friday, according to CMPD.

Police say the victim was taken around 3:30 p.m. when she was at the Arboretum Shopping Complex. The suspect also took her car, a 2017 silver Ford Escape with the license plate FJS7749.

The suspect is charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault, vehicle theft and communicating threats. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.