Woman kidnapped, carjacked in busy south Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint in a busy south Charlotte shopping center Friday, according to CMPD.
Police say the victim was taken around 3:30 p.m. when she was at the Arboretum Shopping Complex. The suspect also took her car, a 2017 silver Ford Escape with the license plate FJS7749.
The suspect is charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault, vehicle theft and communicating threats. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.