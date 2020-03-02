Woman missing out of Charleston found dead in Spartanburg; coroner rules death a homicide

article

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced on Monday night that a woman missing out of Charleston was found dead at a Spartanburg residence.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified 28-year-old Celia Sweeney’s cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head; the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

On Friday, police found that Sweeney and her vehicle were missing from her residence. The vehicle was found late Saturday night, according to CPD.

Authorities requested Spartanburg Country Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to assist after discovering a “person of interest” in the Spartanburg area.

MISSING SC WOMAN BELIEVED TO BE ENDANGERED, DRIVING DARK-COLORED AUDI

The person, identified as Buddy Allen Carr (32), was found dead Monday at the same residence as Sweeney. Authorities said that Carr lived at the residence where the bodies were found.

An autopsy has not yet been performed on Carr, but investigators stressed that they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

SLED is investigating Carr’s death.

The investigation into Sweeney’s death is ongoing.

CPD is asking anyone with information to call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.