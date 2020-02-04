Woman murdered in Union Grove, suspect charged, police say

article

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was shot to death in Iredell County on Monday, according to authorities.

Union Grove resident Gerald Lunsford, 42, is facing multiple charges including murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers responded to calls about a possible suicide around 1 a.m. at 156 Lunsford Lane in Union Grove on Monday. A woman was found lying in the yard outside of the resident suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers tried to perform CPR unsuccessfully and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. She has been identified as North Wilkesboro resident Jera Wagoner, 40.

A brief investigation that included a witness saying two men fled the scene led detectives to Aaron Reavis, who said Lunsford was the shooter. Reavis said he ran from the scene because he thought Lunsford would shoot him too.

Lunsford turned himself in later Monday morning and after a brief interview, was taken into custody.

Lunsford has a criminal history including assault, drug possession, and resisting arrest and is being held without bond.