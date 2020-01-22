Woman on federal probation arrested again for selling crystal meth in Iredell County

article

A woman who was on federal probation has been arrested again for distributing crystal methamphetamine in Iredell County, deputies said.

Rhiannon Nicole Forrest, 36, has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, investigators received information that Forrest was again distributing crystal methamphetamine in the community. Investigators were familiar with Forrest from previous investigations into the distribution of crystal methamphetamine in 2016.

In 2016, Forrest directly sold to undercover investigators resulting in her arrest and conviction. She received early release and returned to Iredell County.

While she was on federal probation, undercover investigators once again began to make purchases of crystal methamphetamine from her. Forrest's Federal Probation Officer was informed of this and she was arrested and charged. Forrest was issued a $60,000 secured bond.