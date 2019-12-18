Woman pays $4,000 for training, gets dog back malnourished, dirty

A Rock Hill woman turned herself into police after she was charged for mistreating animals.

Jessica Nicole Viscusie is charged with three felonies after police discovered a dead dog and other malnourished animals inside her home.

The discovery came after police launched an investigation following a complaint from a woman who told police she dropped her dog off with Viscusie after she agreed to train her dog.

The woman paid nearly $4,000 for food, training and grooming from August to November.

According to police reports, the woman tried several times to pick her dog up but got the runaround. When she was reunited her dog was ungroomed, malnourished and smelled of urine.

Officers went to the house to investigate.

“They noticed a foul and putrid smell and they also noticed some animals who seemed to be malnourished,” said Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police found dogs, cats, a reptile, spiders and cockroaches inside the house. The animals were taken for treatment and examinations.

“Based on the information we received from the vet that is not how you properly care for animals,” said Chavis.

He encourages anyone looking at training or boarding options to do their research and ask questions.

Rock Hill Police don’t anticipate any further charges.