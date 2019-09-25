Woman reported missing in Lincoln County

article

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Mary Walters Cook, 59. of Hamlet Street, Lincolnton, NC, was reported missing Wednesday, Sept. 25. Family members stated they have not heard from Cook since Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Cook's vehicle was located Wednesday at Johnny's Mexican Restaurant on West Highway 150. Security footage obtained from the business shows Ms. Cook exit her vehicle and walk toward West Highway 150.

Anyone with information on Cook's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.