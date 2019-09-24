Woman reports being awoken during sleep, sexually assaulted in northeast Charlotte

article

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police want the community to stay alert after a woman reported that she was awoken in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted by a unknown man inside her northeast Charlotte home.

The attack happened around 3:56 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in the 2100 block of Canterwood Drive.

As officers got to the scene, the woman explained that she was asleep inside of her home when she was awoken by a man who sexually assaulted her. The woman said that she screamed and the suspect fled from the home on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, race unknown, wearing a sweater with gray and white accents on it, and a dark colored baseball cap. This remains an ongoing and active investigation. Detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit are currently investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.