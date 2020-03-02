Woman reports peeping tom in west Charlotte, says suspect was recording her

A woman says someone has been watching her shower in her west Charlotte home through a window. She says she even caught the person in the act.

The victim told FOX 46 it's a scary situation for her and her roommate. She says when she looked out her window while taking a shower last night, she saw someone recording her. She says this is not the first time this has happened and now, she's getting police involved.

“I was in the bathroom and I was just sitting there and all of a sudden I heard someone walking.

I opened the blinds and once I opened the blinds I saw a phone,” she said.

The woman, who wants stay anonymous to protect her safety, says when she realized someone was recording, she hit the window and they ran away.

“It’s starting to mess with me and I work at night, so it's kind of scary for me to actually go out and do my job.”

Not only is this a scary situation for the victim, but she has a roommate who is also afraid to come out at night. Both women have a message for the person invading their privacy and making them feel weird.

Advertisement

“To whoever it is, I just want them to stop because it does not only mess with you, it messes with you mentally.”

The women say they are getting cameras installed outside of their home this week. Right now, police have not identified a suspect and the woman didn't get a good look at the person.

