Woman robbed at gunpoint in NoDa

Published 
News
CMPD says a woman and her friend were robbed at gunpoint around 9:45 p.m. Monday night near 600 35th Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint in the NoDa neighborhood.

Police say a 45-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint near the  600 block of 35th Street in North Davidson Monday night. 

According to the police report, the woman and her friend were robbed around 9:45 p.m.

In an online post, a woman who claims that she was the victim says she was walking to her car when two kids robbed her with a gun.

They took her wristlet, some cash, a bank card, and her driver's license. 

Several people living and working in the area would not go on camera, but did tell FOX 46 they heard about the crime and aren't terribly surprised due to the lack of lighting in the area.
 