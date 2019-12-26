Woman robbed at gunpoint in south Charlotte on Christmas; suspect on the loose

A Charlotte woman says she feels lucky to be alive after she was robbed at gunpoint on Christmas day.

“I felt like I was going to lose my life at any moment,” said the victim, Yeimy Lopez.

The 31-year-old says she was robbed at gunpoint around 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in south Charlotte.

“I was parking at the apartment where I live. I was parking and suddenly a black man came up and pointed a gun at me from outside the car. I was inside and he was outside. I don't speak English, but he made signals for me to get out of my car. He grabbed my cell phone and I got out of my car,” said Lopez.

Along with her cell phone, CMPD says the suspect drove off with her 2005 Saturn Ion, her Honduras passport, cash and a debit card.

A day after the attack, Yeimy says she's paranoid because the suspect is still on the run.

“I don't feel safe at all because I feel like someone else is watching me all the time. At night I didn't sleep at all because I felt like someone was going to knock on the door or something."

While the robbery is still under investigation, Yeimy with a warning to others to always be on alert.

“When you're parking your car, be careful, stay alert. Make sure there are not people around and at the front or back of your car,” she said.