Woman says she found sensitive paperwork dumped at recycling center

A Charlotte woman says she stumbled upon boxes and boxes of paperwork containing sensitive personal information on display for everyone to see at a local dump.

“I was in shock, I really was, because I know with myself if I knew my paperwork was out in the public to get their hands on, I was just disturbed," said Bahijah Muhammed.

Bahijah Muhammed said she found the paperwork at the Hickory Grove Recycling Center.

“It was about three to eight (boxes) and they were completely filled. It was like lease agreements, bank statements, Section 8 vouchers, stuff like that, that are personal that you wouldn’t want people to know about your residence," said Muhammed.

Muhammed tells FOX 46 boxes some of the paperwork was from the company now known as RuBec Properties (formerly known as Lyrubec Properties) and was left out in the open. Some of it contained social security numbers.

“It is disgusting to know a company is responsible for handling these people's paperwork. Responsibility would even dump at a recycling center.

RuBec is described as a property management company that operates in the University area. A representative from the company would not go on camera. However, she said she was aware of the situation. And two, saying it would be handled properly.

Advertisement

Muhammed hopes that going forward the company uses better methods of disposing of sensitive information.

“They should apologize to the people who have worked with them. A lot of those papers look like they came from 2011 or 2012. Even being dated so far back, you don’t want anyone getting your personal info. I think a public apology and them taking responsibility for the fact they even dumped it there hopefully works towards a way of dumping responsibility,” she said.

