Woman shot during restaurant robbery concerned after suspect's bond reduced

A woman shot during a robbery at a Charlotte restaurant detailed the terrifying moments when the suspects put a gun to her brother's head.

The attempted murder suspects are still in jail, but the victim is worried that they even have a chance to bond out.

"The people came to kill us," Magda Chormovas said.

There's no doubt in her mind that the suspects who robbed the restaurant her brother works at wanted the two of them dead.

Magda had just arrived in Charlotte from Greece last week. She was visiting her brother Thomas at his restaurant Mr. C's Soul Food on North Tryon street Thursday morning when she says two men with a gun busted into the place and shot her.

"I see somebody put the gun on my brother's head. I feel somebody makes joke. I didn't realize what happened. The same thing my brother. He tell[s] him, 'you're joking me. No, I'm not joking you. Give the money.'"

She says she tried to find something to hit one of the robbers with, but couldn't so she smacked him on his neck with her hand.

"I hit him with this hand. You see what happened. It is double of my hand. In that way, I saved Thomas' life and Thomas [caught] him from his neck and goes behind."

Magda was shot four times. She says one bullet hit an inch from her heart, the other an inch from her pancreas and two bullets hit her left hand and arm.

Deonte Curry and Trevon Ricks were arrested for attempted first-degree murder.

Magda's brother Thomas was back running his restaurant Monday. He jumped in to fight off the robbers when they attacked his sister.

"The guy is [a] killer...no feeling. I don't know why," Magda said.

Judge Kim Best lowered Curry's bond Friday by about $50,000.

FOX 46 reached out to a court spokesperson to find out why the bond was reduced, but we have not heard back yet.

Magda is very upset by the judge's decision.